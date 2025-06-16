Canadian hospital system leverages Sectra's AI service to enhance patient care and workflow efficiency

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William Osler Health System (Osler) in Canada leverages AI through the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) AI service, Sectra Amplifier Service. This collaboration enables Osler to seamlessly integrate selected AI applications into their clinical workflows to enhance workflow efficiencies and improve patient care.

Through the Sectra Amplifier Service- a fully managed, cloud-hosted AI platform-Osler can integrate vetted third-party AI applications into clinical workflows. As the service enables Osler to run multiple AI applications on a unified infrastructure, and with Sectra assuming full responsibility for the entire workflow-from integration, deployment, hosting, and ongoing support-security risks and IT-burdens will be reduced.

"With Sectra Amplifier Services, we have the opportunity to transform our everyday workflows and consistently deliver high-quality, people-centered care across our facilities. We are excited to grow our partnership with Sectra as we embark on this new journey together," says David Stankiewicz, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Chief Information & Privacy Officer at William Osler Health System.

Osler serves over 1.3 million people across five sites in one of Canada's fastest growing communities and conducts more than 575,000 diagnostic imaging exams per year. The Ontario-based hospital system has been using Sectra's enterprise imaging solution since 2019, starting with the orthopaedics module, and in 2023, they began using the solution's modules for radiology and breast imaging as well as Sectra's vendor-neutral archive (VNA).

"Many healthcare providers are intrigued by AI's potential to address workload challenges. The transition from curiosity to full integration into clinical workflows can be a significant leap. I am happy that Sectra can make this transition easier for William Osler Health System and I am grateful for their trust as we support them on this exciting new chapter," says Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc.

Sectra Amplifier Services is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it is top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

