Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:02
20,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 08:54 Uhr
106 Leser
TUM University Hospital adds pathology and ophthalmology to its Sectra enterprise imaging solution--boosts diagnostic efficiency for improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The university hospital TUM Klinikum Rechts der Isar (TUM Klinikum) in Germany expands its enterprise imaging solution from international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) by adding the modules for pathology and ophthalmology. This will provide their clinicians with tools for enhanced efficiency, helping them enhance diagnostic speed, as well as foster collaboration within and between departments.

"For us, it's important to have an innovative partner who can offer scalable and future-proof solutions. Since we're already convinced by Sectra's radiology solution, providing the functionalities for other areas is the next logical option," says Professor Marcus Makowski, Director of the Department for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at TUM Klinikum Rechts der Isar.

Unifying medical specialties in a single system is beneficial for both the organization-as only having one system to manage reduces costs, strengthens cybersecurity and decreases IT-burdens-as well as for clinicians who can collaborate more easily. The solution enables medical professionals to collaborate more effectively with pathology departments by providing digital tissue images to clinicians. This enables them to collaborate more easily, utilize digital tools as well as being able to leverage AI functionality. Having pathology in the same system as radiology will facilitate collaboration across the specialties by providing easy access to each other's reports and images, for example, which will support improved cancer care where the two specialties play a key role.

Guido Bötticher, Managing Director, Sectra DACH, comments:

"To continue delivering high-quality care despite growing imaging volumes and limited resources, healthcare providers need to equip their physicians with solutions optimized for efficient diagnostics-and ensure smooth, straightforward collaboration across specialties. TUM Klinikum's decision to take this step reflects their commitment to providing the best possible care for their patients."

The five-year contract for TUM Klinikum's expanded use of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year and includes the modules for pathology and ophthalmology. The solution is licensed to support up to 300,000 examinations per year.

The pathology and ophthalmology modules are a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About TUM Klinikum Rechts der Isar

The TUM University Hospital is the medical center of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Established in August 2024 due to the merger of the "Klinikum rechts der Isar" and the German Heart Center Munich, it is now one of the largest university medical centers in Germany. Around 8,700 employees treat nearly 69,000 inpatients, day patients and outpatients across both locations each year. As a hospital providing the highest level of care with around 1,360 beds, the TUM University Hospital covers the entire spectrum of modern medicine. At the TUM University Hospital, patient care, research and teaching are united by a shared commitment to advancing medical progress.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/tum-university-hospital-adds-pathology-and-ophthalmology-to-its-sectra-enterprise-imaging-solution-b,c4295070

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-module,c3502501

Sectra's digital pathology module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tum-university-hospital-adds-pathology-and-ophthalmology-to-its-sectra-enterprise-imaging-solutionboosts-diagnostic-efficiency-for-improved-patient-care-302666470.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
