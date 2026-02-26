Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 11:18
16,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,94017,21009:31
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK NHS Trust moves their Sectra imaging solution to the cloud--ensuring secure delivery of high-quality care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is supporting James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in transitioning its enterprise imaging solution to a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. By moving its imaging operations to the cloud, the trust will strengthen patient data security and reduce IT complexity, while also gaining access to a scalable and future-ready imaging environment.

"Strengthened security around patient data is a key driver behind the transition to cloud services that many NHS trusts are now initiating. Cloud-based solutions also need to scale as demands increase and support new ways of working over time, while remaining reliable in daily operations and flexible enough to grow with future needs. James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has a clear focus on creating such an environment, and we are pleased to continue our collaboration as they take this step," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is based in Great Yarmouth on the east coast of England and provides acute and specialist services to a population of approximately 250,000 residents across Norfolk and north-east Suffolk. The trust will initially utilize the radiology and breast imaging modules, delivered as part of a fully managed cloud service that will be monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra. By shifting responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades to Sectra, the trust can reduce the workload on local IT teams while ensuring high availability, performance and secure operations.

The five-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The contracted order value amounts to approximately GBP 2.8 million, of which GBP 1.8 million is guaranteed.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/uk-nhs-trust-moves-their-sectra-imaging-solution-to-the-cloud-ensuring-secure-delivery-of-high-quali,c4312187

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-breast-imaging-module,c3513398

Sectras breast imaging module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-nhs-trust-moves-their-sectra-imaging-solution-to-the-cloudensuring-secure-delivery-of-high-quality-care-302698080.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.