UK NHS Trust moves their Sectra imaging solution to the cloud--ensuring secure delivery of high-quality care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is supporting James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in transitioning its enterprise imaging solution to a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. By moving its imaging operations to the cloud, the trust will strengthen patient data security and reduce IT complexity, while also gaining access to a scalable and future-ready imaging environment.

"Strengthened security around patient data is a key driver behind the transition to cloud services that many NHS trusts are now initiating. Cloud-based solutions also need to scale as demands increase and support new ways of working over time, while remaining reliable in daily operations and flexible enough to grow with future needs. James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has a clear focus on creating such an environment, and we are pleased to continue our collaboration as they take this step," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is based in Great Yarmouth on the east coast of England and provides acute and specialist services to a population of approximately 250,000 residents across Norfolk and north-east Suffolk. The trust will initially utilize the radiology and breast imaging modules, delivered as part of a fully managed cloud service that will be monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra. By shifting responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades to Sectra, the trust can reduce the workload on local IT teams while ensuring high availability, performance and secure operations.

The five-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The contracted order value amounts to approximately GBP 2.8 million, of which GBP 1.8 million is guaranteed.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/uk-nhs-trust-moves-their-sectra-imaging-solution-to-the-cloud-ensuring-secure-delivery-of-high-quali,c4312187

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-breast-imaging-module,c3513398 Sectras breast imaging module

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-nhs-trust-moves-their-sectra-imaging-solution-to-the-cloudensuring-secure-delivery-of-high-quality-care-302698080.html