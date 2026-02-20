Invitation to presentation of Sectra's nine-month report 2025/2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's nine-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on March 6, 2026

Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website https://investor.sectra.com/q3report2526 The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

June 5, 2026: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

