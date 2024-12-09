BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in November to the highest level in one year, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent annually in November, following a 0.3 percent increase in October.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since November last year, when prices had risen 2.0 percent.Health costs grew 6.5 percent annually in November, and charges paid at hotels, cafes, and restaurants surged by 9.2 percent.On the other hand, housing and utility costs fell at a slower pace of 4.5 percent versus 6.3 percent in October, and transport charges were 1.2 percent less expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in November versus a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX