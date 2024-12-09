BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB449.37 million, or RMB1.23 per share. This compares with RMB546.43 million, or RMB1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to RMB2.674 billion from RMB3.042 billion last year.Hello Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB449.37 Mln. vs. RMB546.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.23 vs. RMB1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB2.674 Bln vs. RMB3.042 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB2.56-RMB2.66 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX