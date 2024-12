OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer prices remained flat in November after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.The producer price index showed no variations in November, after falling 3.5 percent in the prior month.Energy prices decreased 3.7 percent from last year. Excluding energy goods, producer price inflation was 5.3 percent.Prices for electricity, gas, and steam alone plunged 22.2 percent from last year, and those for extracted and related services dropped by 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing prices rose by 3.8 percent.Monthly, producer prices climbed 3.3 percent versus a 4.6 percent growth in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX