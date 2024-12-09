BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Monday after a measure of China's consumer inflation unexpectedly decelerated in November and factory deflation eased, raising hopes for more proactive fiscal and monetary policies next year to boost domestic consumption.The Politburo, a top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, said today it will stabilize property and stock markets while strengthening the 'unconventional counter-cyclical' adjustment.The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,409 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.Meal-kit company HelloFresh plunged more than 7 percent after reports of a U.S. probe over allegations of child labor.Laboratory and pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius gained 1.1 percent after naming a new CEO.Stabilus jumped 3 percent despite the machinery industry company reporting a fall in profit for fiscal 2024.CompuGroup Medical soared 31 percent. The provider of healthcare software said it is in advanced talks to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX