BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday as investors cheered signs of fresh stimulus measures in China.The Politburo, a top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, said today it will stabilize property and stock markets while strengthening the 'unconventional counter-cyclical' adjustment.Investors also monitored the flare-up of tensions in Syria and awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting and the U.S. inflation figures this week for direction.The ECB is expected to cut interest rates again this week amid worries about how fiscal policy will develop in Germany and France.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 40 points, or half a percent, at 7,467 after rallying 1.3 percent on Friday.China-related LVMH, Hermes and Kering were up 1-3 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX