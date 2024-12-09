BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday after China's leaders pledged 'more proactive' fiscal and monetary policies next year to boost domestic consumption.The upside remained capped as a new report revealed that U.K. business confidence has fallen to its lowest level since January 2023.According to data released by business advisory firm BDO, the Optimism Index, a key measure of business sentiment, fell sharply by 5.81 points to 93.49 in November as businesses struggle with rising costs.The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,334 after falling half a percent on Friday.Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all were up around 3 percent. Domino's Pizza Group fell nearly 3 percent after announcing it has reached a new five-year framework with its franchise partners.Nutrition products maker Reckitt Benckiser edged down slightly after releasing an update on its share buyback program.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX