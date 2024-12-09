BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose for an eighth consecutive session on Monday, with China-related miners, luxury goods makers and automotive companies leading the surge.A measure of China's consumer inflation unexpectedly decelerated in November and factory deflation eased, raising hopes for more proactive fiscal and monetary policies next year to boost domestic consumption.The Politburo, a top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, said today it will stabilize property and stock markets while strengthening the 'unconventional counter-cyclical' adjustment.Investors also monitored the flare-up of tensions in Syria and awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting and the U.S. inflation figures this week for direction. The ECB is expected to cut interest rates again this week amid worries about how fiscal policy will develop in Germany and France.In economic releases, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index declined to -17.5 in December from -12.8 in November, the latest survey showed.Separately, a new report has revealed that U.K. business confidence has fallen to its lowest level since January 2023.The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.1 percent to 521.20 after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent while the German DAX was marginally lower.Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all were up around 3 percent.Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen and Renault rose 1-2 percent.Luxury goods makers such as LVMH, Hermes and Kering were up 1-3 percent in Paris.Domino's Pizza Group fell nearly 3 percent in London after announcing it has reached a new five-year framework with its franchise partners.Nutrition products maker Reckitt Benckiser edged down slightly after releasing an update on its share buyback program.German meal-kit company HelloFresh slumped 6.2 percent after reports of a U.S. probe over allegations of child labor.Laboratory and pharmaceutical supplier Sartorius gained 1 percent after naming a new CEO.CompuGroup Medical soared 32 percent. The provider of healthcare software said it is in advanced talks to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners.Banco BPM climbed 1.5 percent while its suitor UniCredit dipped 0.8 percent after Credit Agricole SA raised its stake in Banco BPM. Credit Agricole shares were up 1 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX