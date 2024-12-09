Fly Play hf.: PLAY Breaks Its Record for Best Load Factor in November

PLAY airlines carried 99,393 passengers in November 2024, compared to 107,236 passengers in November 2023. This reflects the 17% reduction in PLAY's capacity in November which is a direct affect from the decision to lease one of PLAY's aircraft to GlobalX in Miami and adjust the network to better suit seasonality of demand, as stated before. PLAY in return achieved a load factor of 82.4% in November, up from 74.5% in November 2023. This marks the best November load factor in the history of PLAY's operations.

Of the passengers flying with PLAY in November 2024, 29.6% were traveling from Iceland, 38.9% were traveling to Iceland, and 31.5% were connecting passengers (VIA).

Even though capacity was reduced in November, PLAY saw a year-on-year growth in Icelandic passengers. In November 2024, 29,400 passengers flew from Iceland with PLAY, compared to 28,095 passengers in November 2023-a 4.65% year-on-year increase.

There was also a rise in passengers flying to Iceland, with 38,659 passengers choosing PLAY in November 2024, compared to 35,059 in November 2023-an increase of 10.27%.

PLAY's on-time performance for November 2024 stood at 90.7%, up from 88.9% in November 2023.

Overperforming Black Friday and Increased Unit Revenue

PLAY had a successful Black Friday campaign, targeting consumers in North America, Europe, and Iceland. Revenue from the campaign increased by 10% year-on-year, and forward bookings for 2024 and into 2025 are trending positively.

November marked the third consecutive month where PLAY saw positive year-on-year improvement in unit revenue following a challenging summer. As PLAY has stated in its previous traffic release, the unit revenue outlook for December and into 2025 remains positive.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY:

"We continue to see positive results from our strategic decision to adjust our business model, focusing more on leisure destinations in Southern Europe and scaling back on North American routes. It is encouraging to see 7% year-on-year growth in passengers traveling both to and from Iceland with us, despite 17% reduction in our capacity. This reflects the value that both Icelanders and visitors see in PLAY, where they can travel for less with a carrier known for excellent service, a young Airbus fleet and an enviable on-time performance.

This period of transformation has been demanding, but my coworkers at PLAY have risen to every challenge with professionalism and dedication. Their commitment to making PLAY the airline of choice for travelers is evident, and I am confident we are moving in the right direction.

As the busy holiday season approaches, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service to passengers traveling for leisure or to spend time with loved ones. We look forward to this festive season and I personally can't wait for this robust company to show its strength in 2025."