WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance company, said on Monday that it has signed a deal to acquire the stock of AssuredPartners' parent company from GTCR and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP for gross consideration of $13.45 billion.Following an estimated $1 billion deferred tax asset, net consideration will be around $12.45 billion.The company aims to finance the transaction, to be closed in the first quarter of 2025, using a combination of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, free cash, and common equity.The company noted that the acquisition will be financially attractive, with estimated double-digit adjusted earnings per share accretion, including the impact of synergies.Post-transaction, the acquirer expects to recognize synergies of around $160 million and integration costs of approximately $500 million, including $200 million of non-cash retention awards, over the next 3 years.Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: 'AssuredPartners' entrepreneurial spirit, broad U.S. footprint, and middle-market focus make them an ideal merger partner for Gallagher.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX