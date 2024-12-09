Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (OTC Pink: FHLD) (trading as Freedom Holdings), an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the launch of its transformative "Non-FICO Driven Residential Lease" program. Available through TAG Financial Services (TFS), this innovative lease builds on the previously announced "Non-FICO Driven Residential PPA" in removing minimum credit score requirements as barriers to solar energy and delivering inclusive solar financing solutions in all 50 states. Together, these proprietary programs represent a significant expansion of TAG's market reach and impact.

Residential Solar Financing Lease

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10857/232983_solar_money.jpg

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group commented:

"We believe our non-FICO driven residential financing options are revolutionizing the renewables market. At TAG, we are deeply committed to ensuring clean affordable energy is accessible to everyone. Our Non-FICO Driven Residential Lease program addresses a significant gap in the market, empowering families in states where PPAs are not permitted as well as those who might otherwise face challenges due to traditional financing barriers."

"This leasing program, along with our Non-FICO Driven Residential PPA, allows us to offer financing in all 50 states-something we're incredibly proud of. By providing innovative options tailored to our customers' needs, we're not just expanding access to solar energy but we're also enabling homeowners to experience the financial and environmental benefits of going solar. If a household has a strong history of paying their electric bills, they now have the opportunity to transition to solar energy, reduce their utility costs and contribute to a more sustainable future. This is about inclusion, empowerment and creating a renewable energy revolution that benefits everyone."

Empowering Contractors and Expanding Opportunities

TAG's Non-FICO Driven Lease program is not just a game-changer for homeowners but also a compelling opportunity for channel members within the TAG GRID, including solar contractors/EPCs, and residential sales and lead generation organizations. By eliminating credit score barriers, TAG enables its channel partners to tap into a previously underserved customer base, dramatically expanding their potential market.

For solar contractors/EPCs, the Non-FICO Driven Residential Lease program provides a streamlined financing option that simplifies project approvals and accelerates installation timelines. With more customers qualifying for financing, TAG's channel members can increase their project volume and revenue potential, ensuring steady growth in a competitive marketplace.

Sales organizations and lead generation partners within the TAG GRID benefit by gaining access to a unique value proposition that resonates with a broader demographic. The Non-FICO Driven Residential Lease empowers sales teams to close deals confidently, even in states with restrictive PPA regulations, unlocking new opportunities and driving higher lead conversion rates.

The program also reinforces TAG's commitment to supporting its channel members by offering innovative, proprietary financing tools that enhance their competitive edge. By leveraging TAG's financing solutions, channel members within the TAG GRID can expand their reach, close more deals, and strengthen their presence in the growing renewable energy market. This win-win partnership ensures mutual success and sustainability across the entire solar value chain.

Tackling Solar Adoption Disparities

Traditional solar financing often requires a minimum credit score, which excludes many potential adopters. For example, most solar lenders set a minimum credit score of 650, though some may go as low as 600 (energysage.com). TAG's Non-FICO Driven Lease eliminates this requirement, addressing a key barrier to entry and opening the door for more households to benefit from renewable energy.

Low- and moderate-income households, which account for 43% of all U.S. households, represent just 15% of solar adopters, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (nrel.gov). TAG's program bridges this gap, delivering financial and environmental benefits to underserved communities.

Driving Environmental Sustainability and Economic Growth

TAG's Non-FICO Driven Residential Lease is more than a financing solution-it's a step toward a greener, more sustainable future. By lowering barriers to solar adoption, the program helps reduce carbon footprints, supports energy independence, and accelerates the transition to renewable energy. For investors, TAG's innovative financing options highlight its leadership in expanding access to clean energy, positioning the company as a key player in the rapidly growing solar industry.

TAG invites solar contractors, sales organizations, and investors to join the TAG GRID and partner with them in this transformational journey. Together, we can create a more inclusive renewable energy market while delivering meaningful financial returns.

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/.

Follow us on X: @AwarenessGroup1

Follow us on LinkedIn: Awareness Group on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232983

SOURCE: The Awareness Group