Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its regional exploration campaigns which covered the Flora, Western Wabigoon, Algoman, and Stormy Lake Projects in Northwestern Ontario.

During the 2024 field season, Kenorland completed first pass property-wide till geochemical surveys, with the collection of approximately 12,200 till samples systematically screening roughly 263,500 hectares of land across the four projects. Multiple priority target areas have been identified, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Company's exploration strategy to generate new targets in underexplored areas within the greenstone belts of the Western Wabigoon and Marmion geological subprovinces.

Zach Flood, President and CEO, states, "We're very excited to see several large-scale regional targets take shape in areas which have seen limited, if any, historical exploration. Our grassroots exploration strategy continues to deliver opportunities for new discoveries. The focus next year will be to develop these regional targets to drill stage."

Figure 1. Map of the Ontario Projects

Flora Project

The first pass property-wide glacial till geochemical survey, included the collection of approximately 2,560 samples (1000 m x 200 m sample spacing) covering the 57,706 hectare property. In addition, 91 rock samples were collected along previously known mineral occurrence trends, along with 35 HMC/MDMC till samples for spodumene grain counts, to confirm an undocumented spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke discovered in 2023 by a local prospector.

The till geochemical survey identified two targets, subparallel to the southwest-northeast trending Wabigoon Fault. The F1 target is a high tenor, coherent gold-in-till anomaly extending over 7 km within a sheared diorite, characterized by Au-Mo metal associations. The F2 target, located approximately 16 km along strike to the southwest is defined by a strong Au-W correlation. In addition to the till geochemical survey, prospecting confirmed the presence of a north-south trending pegmatite dyke with rock samples returning up to 4.62% Li2O.

Figure 2. Flora Project geology with regional glacial till sampling: gold geochemistry

The Flora Project is located within the Western Wabigoon subprovince of the Archean Superior Province. Within the project area, a variety of geological environments have the potential to host various deposit types including orogenic gold, Li-Cs-Ta (LCT) pegmatites, Ni-Cu sulphide, and VMS-style mineralisation. Significant orogenic gold deposits are located within the region including the Cameron deposit 15 km to the south along the northwest trending Pipestone-Cameron Deformation Zone (PCdz) and the Goliath deposit 50 km to the northeast along the Wabigoon Fault. Evolved muscovite bearing granites are also mapped within the northeast portions of the property, approximately 30 km from the peraluminous Ghost Lake batholith, which is spatially associated with several LCT pegmatite occurrences.

Western Wabigoon Project

Systematic, geochemical screening of the Western Wabigoon Project included the collection of approximately 2,820 till samples (1000 m x 200 m sample spacing) covering the 69,008 hectare property. A significant, approximately 19 km trend of gold-in-till anomalism follows the southwest-northeast trending Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz) that transects the northern portion of the property. Within that trend, the W1 target is defined by continuous high tenor gold-in-till results, with Au-As±Sb-Te-W metal associations. A second zone of strong geochemical anomalism, located 6 km along strike to the southwest, the W2 target (Au-As-Sb), is concentrated where the MDdz orientation changes from a southwest-northeast trend to east-west. The W3 target (Ag-Mo-Te-W±Au-Cu), located 5 km to the southeast follows a regional contact between mafic volcanic rocks and gabbro intrusive rocks.

Figure 3. Western Wabigoon geology with regional glacial till sampling: gold geochemistry

The northern portion of the project area marks the intersection of three major regional deformation zones: the Pipestone-Cameron (PCdz), Manitou-Dinorwic (MDdz), and Helena-Pipestone (HPdz). The PCdz hosts the Cameron orogenic gold deposit, located 30 km northwest of the property, while the HPdz hosts the Rainy River gold deposit, 50 km to the southwest. On the property, these high-strain structural corridors intersect with the MDdz which appear to be the structural control for the W1 and W2 target zones identified.

Algoman Project

Large scale geochemical surveys included fine fraction till sampling (approximately 3,110 samples) and HMC/MDMC till sampling (approximately 500 samples) for gold grain analysis and spodumene grain counts, covering the 94,437 hectare property. The till geochemical survey outlined two distinct trends of Au-As±Sb-Ag-Cu anomalism, hosted within volcanics and structures sub-parallel to the Marmion-Quetico subprovince boundary immediately to the south. The A1 target is spatially associated with the intersection of the regional Quetico Fault and the Rainy Lake-Seine River Fault system. The A2 target, located 19 km to the east, lies along trend with other known high grade gold mineral occurrences further to the east, including the Black Vein Showing where Kenorland confirmed high grade gold mineralisation with up to 187.6 g/t Au in rock samples. Results from the HMC/MDMC till sampling program covering the metasedimentary rocks of the Quetico subprovince remain pending.

Figure 4. Algoman Project geology with regional glacial till sampling: gold geochemistry

The project area spans 75 km of strike-length along the structural boundary between the Western Wabigoon and Marmion geological subprovinces to the north and the Quetico subprovince to the south. The Western Wabigoon and Marmion subprovinces consist of volcanic and metasedimentary greenstone belts and felsic plutonic batholiths intersected by several major east-west to northeast-striking deformation zones including the Quetico Fault and Marmion Fault. The Marmion Fault hosts the Hammond Reef deposit located 15 km to the northeast. To the west, the Rainy Lake-Seine River Fault system- a significant east-west trending deformation zone- marks the boundary with the Quetico subprovince to the south, which is characterized by metasedimentary and felsic plutonic rocks.

Stormy Lake Project

The Company completed a first pass property-wide glacial till geochemical survey, including the collection of approximately 3,180 till samples (500 m x 200 m sample spacing) covering the 42,366 hectare property. Areas of anomalous Au±As-Mo associated with the Mosher Bay-Washeibemaga Deformation Zone, and Ag-Zn-Te-W-Bi have been identified. The Company is currently planning next steps for the Stormy Lake Project.

New Royalties

The Company announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kenorland Minerals North America Ltd., has granted a 2% net smelter return royalty on its 100%-owned claims within the Flora, Algoman and Western Wabigoon Projects to another wholly owned subsidiary, 1431275 B.C. Ltd.

Kenorland currently holds a portfolio of royalty interests on projects located in North America, including a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project, located in Quebec and 2% net smelter return royalty on the South Uchi Project, located in Ontario.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

All 2024 till samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Till samples were hand dug in the field targeting the 'C' or 'B' horizon soil, bagged and then transported from the field to the crew facilities where blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular sample intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this till sampling program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method SS230: individual samples were dried at 60oC, and then sieved up to 100g to -230 mesh (-63 µm) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using BV method AQ252_EXT where a 30g split is analyzed by Aqua Regia digestion with ultratrace ICP-MS finish for both gold and multi-element geochemistry (52 elements). All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

