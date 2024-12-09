BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.0 percent increase in October.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices had risen 3.3 percent.Food prices increased 4.3 percent annually in November, and those of recreation and culture rose by 5.9 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped by 3.6 percent.On a monthly basis, prices increased at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX