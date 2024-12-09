Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Welcomes Shawn Erb as Director of Sales and Dealer Relations

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that Shawn Erb, a seasoned sales and business development professional in the marine and recreational vehicle industries, has joined Twin Vee as its Director of Sales and Dealer Relations. In this role, Mr. Erb will lead the Company's sales operations, cultivate strong relationships with new and existing dealers across the United States and globally, and manage the sales, distribution, and support for the Company's product lines. Mr. Erb's new position is effective immediately.

"Shawn's expertise in cultivating new and established dealer relationships and driving sales growth will be invaluable as we expand our reach and introduce new models to the market," says Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success in business development, dealer networks, and recreational marine industry. We're thrilled that Shawn has joined us and believe his leadership will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals in the months and years ahead."

Sharing Visconti's excitement, Mr. Erb embraces the opportunity to work with the Twin Vee team and build upon the Company's success. "To me, joining Twin Vee is like having an opportunity I had while working for the Harley Davidson Motor Company. An American brand built for the American family," Erb explains. "As I walked throughout our Fort Pierce, FL manufacturing facility with Joseph, I was shown the technological upgrades and the custom craftsmanship of each Twin Vee throughout the manufacturing process. In addition, their investment in a 30,000 sq. ft facility expansion will support further quality improvements and state-of-the-art manufacturing. I look forward to working with all of our Twin Vee Dealers and dealers I have worked with throughout my career. As Twin Vee and I grow our partnerships, we will be a company known for being easy to work with and taking a proactive approach to ensure our dealers and products are supported from the top down!"

Most recently, Mr. Erb was the National Sales Manager for Four Winn's Boats, where he directed and managed the sales and business development strategy for Four Winn's & Wellcraft Brands in the Americas. He also served as the VP of Sales and Business Development for SHERP of North America, developing and supporting its North American dealer network. From 2016 to 2023, Mr. Erb worked at BRP, Inc. in several roles, including Business Development Manager U.S. Southeast for BRP, Inc.'s Marine Group Division, Field Operations Manager of the U.S. Powersports Division for Motorcycles, and Rider Education Manager for the U.S. His other notable roles include Production Manager at York Vehicle Operations for the Harley Davidson Motor Company, Operations Director/Regional Sales Manager for Premier Property Service of York, LLC, and Executive Consultant and International Sales Director for International Business Service Group.

Mr. Erb graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management in 2021 and a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2017 from Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Boat dealers interested in joining the Twin Vee team can reach Shawn Erb at shawn@twinvee.com or Loretta Ball at lollie@twinvee.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

