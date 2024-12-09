Indra will roll out its traffic management platform, communications, intelligent traffic systems (ITS), dynamic operational back-office and open road tolling (ORT) solution to increase safety and provide the best service for travelers

Indra's scope on the project is to implement its most innovative intelligent mobility management technology in Atlanta's SR 400 Express Lanes.

Indra will be the technological partner of the SR 400 Peach Partners consortium made up of ACS Infrastructure Development, Acciona, and Meridiam, which has been selected by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the project in Atlanta, the third fastest growing city in the United States, over the next 55 years.

Indra's technology will support the management of traffic and implement an advanced dynamically priced ORT managed lanes system along more than 16 miles of highway.

Indra's solution will be deployed in the cloud, and it will incorporate advanced technologies to make traffic predictions, enhance vehicle classification, improve efficiency, and reduce maintenance costs.

"The technology that we will deploy in SR 400 Express Lanes will create a new era of sustainable mobility. The new express lanes will be optional and facilitate advanced and flexible mobility solutions, reducing congestion and emissions and enabling travelers to enjoy excellent service and absolute safety. It isn't the future, it's the present, and a country as technologically advanced as the United States is committed to it", explained Raúl Ripio, Indra's managing director of Mobility Technology.

Indra has a long-standing presence in the United States and SR 400 Express Lanes isn't Indra's first mobility project in the United States. For instance, the company has also equipped the I-66 Outside the Beltway express lanes in Virginia with ORT system, automatic High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) detection and LiDAR and connected vehicle technologies, a project for which it received the IBTTA Toll Excellence Award. Indra is also deploying some of its most innovative solutions on the I-485 in North Carolina and the I-95, I-495 and I-395 interstates in northern Virginia.

