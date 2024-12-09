BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be reacting geopolitical developments. This week's trading might be driven by the Consumer and Producer price inflation reports.Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down.Oil and gold prices edged higher in Asian trading due to rising tensions in the Middle East.As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 5.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 36.75 points.The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session near its best levels of the day, climbing 159.05 points or 0.8 percent to 19,859.77. The S&P 500 also rose 15.16 points or 0.3 percent to 6,090.27, but the Dow fell 123.19 points or 0.3 percent to 44,642.52.On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.Asian stocks retreated on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,402.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 2.76 percent at 20,414.09.Japanese markets rose slightly. The Nikkei average closed up 0.18 percent at 39,160.50. The broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent higher at 2,734.56.Australian markets ended on a flat note.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX