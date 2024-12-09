BloomZ Announces Strategic Business Alliance with Foom Co. Ltd. to Expand into the Webtoon Industry

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a leading Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, announced a strategic business alliance with Foom Co., Ltd. ("Foom"), a Tokyo-based company specializing in webtoon production, to expand its presence into the webtoon industry.

The global webtoons market has experienced remarkable growth, valued at approximately USD $8.28 billion in 20231, with projections to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2024 to 20301. Known for its rich manga culture, Japan's webtoon industry is steadily gaining traction, fueled by the rising popularity of digital comics among local audiences.

Foom has a proven track record of successfully adapting renowned manga IPs, such as Dororo and Captain Harlock, into webtoon formats. Foom also holds strong relationships across Asia and the Middle East regions through its partnership with South Korea's Gatchi Communication Co. Ltd. By combining BloomZ's visual storytelling experience through its anime production and VTuber experience and Foom's webtoon planning and production capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver innovative webtoon content that reaches a global audience.

"I am pleased to announce our strategic business alliance with Foom, marking BloomZ's entry into the rapidly growing webtoon industry," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "With the increasing demand for webtoon content among Japanese audiences, we see a significant opportunity to tap into this growing market. By leveraging our experience in anime production and the VTuber space, we aim to bring a unique perspective that complements and enhances Foom's webtoon planning and production capabilities to deliver high-quality webtoon content. We look forward to working closely with Foom's team to produce new projects for a growing audience."

1Source: Grand View Research

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

