Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Miivo Holdings Corp (TSXV: MIVO) ("MIIVO" or "the Company"), an AI investment-focused company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Prasanth Parameswaran as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"), effective December 9th, 2024.

Prasanth has over 15 years of expertise in software development, specializing in building and launching app-based products across the US and India. Most recently, as CTO at GIVA Jewellery, a leading brand in India's jewelry market, he scaled the technology team to support sales through their website, mobile apps, and over 100 retail outlets. Before GIVA, Prasanth successfully launched and scaled a SaaS business and previously led a services company. He also played a key role as a developer for The Nerd Machine, an innovative project that inspired the hit TV series The Nerd HQ.

Furthermore, MIIVO is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sohrab Jahanbani to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Sohrab, currently a strategic advisor to MIIVO, has over 28 years of experience in founding and scaling early-stage ventures across diverse sectors, including telecoms, mobile payments, SaaS, e-commerce, and marketplaces. Sohrab's appointment as a director marks a valuable addition to the MIIVO leadership team. With his extensive expertise and proven track record, Sohrab brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives forward. Sohrab will serve in place of Mr. Peter Dickson in his role as a director of the Company. The Company would like to extend its appreciation to Mr. Dickson for his years of guidance and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

Alexander Damouni, CEO stated, "On behalf of the Board and everyone at the Company, I would like to welcome Prasanth to the Company and Sohrab to the Board and look forward to their contributions. Having worked alongside Prasanth for several years, I have witnessed his exceptional expertise in the sector, where he has held numerous leadership roles and successfully spearheaded the development and launch of app-based products. Prasanth brings considerable expertise and is accompanied by a team of talented software developers, further strengthening our capabilities. His proven track record perfectly aligns with MIIVO's vision as we continue advancing the development of our AI CFO Copilot platform. We are excited about the invaluable expertise Prasanth brings to our strategic initiatives and operational goals, and we look forward to the impactful innovations ahead."

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

