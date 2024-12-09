Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, is pleased to announce the addition of Luca Filice to its Board of Directors.

Luca adds decades of construction experience to the governance of UIG. As a partner and General Manager leading the custom home building operations of PCMnow.com Inc., a Canadian custom home builder, based Oakville, Ontario, specializing in planning, design and turnkey construction services, Luca has built some of the finest luxury homes in southeast Oakville and surrounding areas. Notably, Luca has been the builder of choice for the annual Princess Margaret Lottery Home and other projects, many of which are $10M per home projects. Luca's deep experience across the entire spectrum of home construction from start to finish, will benefit UIG and its strategy and execution. Further, Luca's preeminent reputation in the construction community and deep network of business partners in the excavation, forming, utilities and site servicing circles is an asset that UIG will benefit from.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of UIG stated, "I feel very fortunate to have met and worked with Luca over the past year and am thrilled with his appointment to the Urban Infrastructure Board of Directors. Luca's reputation as a seasoned home building and construction professional at PCM, along with his extensive experience in financial valuations within the alternative assets sector at Canadian Pension Plan and Goldman Sachs, will offer invaluable counsel and expertise for UIG's growth strategy."

Before entering the construction business, Luca obtained a BA in economics from the University of Western Ontario and Masters of Law (LLM) degree from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and held significant roles at firms including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Goldman Sachs.

"I am excited to join Urban just as the Canadian market for residential and industrial construction returns to a strong growth curve," said Luca Filice. "The UIG team has put together an impressive partner and customer ecosystem, which will propel the Company forward. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development and execution of the Company's growth strategy."

Additionally, the Company announces today that Jennifer Labrecque has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that she may focus her efforts on other professional duties. The Board of Directors would like to thank Jennifer for her contribution over the past year and wish her well in her future endeavors.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

