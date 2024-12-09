Nitches, Inc: Nitches Inc. Accelerates InTheZone Labs' Market Penetration With Strategic Affiliate Partnerships and Amazon Expansion

Nitches, Inc. (OTC:NICH)

Affiliate Network Expansion

Nitches Inc. is proud to announce significant growth in InTheZone Labs' affiliate program. Over the past weekend, we onboarded more than 25 new affiliates through ShareASale and the Awin network. This expansion enhances our ability to connect with a broader audience and aligns with our mission of delivering premium nutraceutical products to consumers worldwide.

Partnership with Honey by PayPal

We are thrilled to announce that InTheZone Labs has partnered with Honey by PayPal, a leading online savings platform with a community of over 29 million members globally. Our store is now live on Honey's website, offering exclusive deals to their vast user base. Integration is currently underway, and full functionality is expected in the coming days.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for InTheZone Labs as we join forces with a platform renowned for its innovation and reach. Honey was acquired by PayPal in January 2020 for $4 billion, making it PayPal's largest acquisition to date.

Affiliate Opportunities

InTheZone Labs invites new and prospective affiliates to join our rapidly growing network. Affiliates can promote our science-backed, American-made supplements while earning competitive commissions. Interested partners can join via ShareASale at https://account.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=161689 or explore custom collaboration opportunities at https://inthezonelabs.com/distribution-affiliates/.

Amazon Marketplace Integration

InTheZone Labs is excited to announce that we have received approval from Amazon Selling Partner Support to list our products across all Amazon stores globally. Currently, we are integrating inventory and customizing product pages. Listings are pending compliance checks, and we look forward to providing updates as soon as our products are officially live on Amazon.

Industry Outlook

The nutraceutical and nootropic markets are experiencing explosive growth. The global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach $620.3 billion by 2030, driven by a growing consumer focus on health and wellness. Similarly, the nootropics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030, reflecting increased demand for cognitive health enhancers.

Upcoming Developments

We are preparing to release the results of Phase One Testing, featuring feedback from initial testers who have used our products over the past month. This data will provide valuable insights into the efficacy and satisfaction of our offerings.

Nitches Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to the growth and success of InTheZone Labs. Through strategic partnerships and market expansion, we aim to deliver exceptional, science-backed products to consumers everywhere.

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

