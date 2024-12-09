Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") today provides an update on the impact of the national strike of Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the mailing of the Company's Q3 2024 interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (together the "Documents"). This update is required pursuant to the Alberta Securities Commission's Blanket Order 51-516 and, as per the order, Cleantek will mail the Documents upon the resumption of regular postal service.

The Documents have been filed on the SEDAR+ website and copies of the Documents are available digitally at https://cleantekinc.com/investors-governance/ or on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Additionally, Cleantek shareholders who have previously requested delivery of paper copies of these documents may request alternate delivery by contacting the Company by calling 403-567-8700 from Canada or the United States between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. MT.

