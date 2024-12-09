WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Monday said Phase 3 TEMPO-2 study evaluating tavapadon in early Parkinson's disease met its primary goal.In the study, patients treated with tavapadon experienced a statistically significant improvement in MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score, a tool to measure the severity and progression of Parkinson disease, compared to those on placebo.The company said it is on track to submit the New Drug Application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX