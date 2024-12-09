WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Monday said Phase 3 TEMPO-2 study evaluating tavapadon in early Parkinson's disease met its primary goal.
In the study, patients treated with tavapadon experienced a statistically significant improvement in MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score, a tool to measure the severity and progression of Parkinson disease, compared to those on placebo.
The company said it is on track to submit the New Drug Application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025.
