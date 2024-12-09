WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) on Monday announced that its Board has authorized a program to repurchase up to $500 million of shares, par value $0.01 per share, until December 31, 2025.The specific timing, price, and size of repurchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations, the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX