WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization declined in the past 24 hours amidst anxiety ahead of the release of key inflation data from the U.S. on Wednesday. Also, interest rate reviews by the European Central Bank and central banks of Australia, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland during the week kept markets nervous.Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.6 trillion, recording an overnight decline of more than 2 percent.Bitcoin has slipped 0.9 percent overnight to trade at $99,270.87, around 4 percent below the all-time high. BTC has gained 3.3 percent in the past week, 30 percent over the past 30 days and almost 135 percent till date in 2024. Bitcoin traded between $101,399.99 and $97,986.82 in the past 24 hours.Data from Farside Investors showed inflows of $377 million to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Friday. The funds had recorded inflows of $767 million on Thursday.Ethereum slipped 2.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,894.93, around 20 percent below the previous peak. Weekly gains are more than 7 percent whereas gains in 2024 are more than 70 percent. Ether traded between $4,018.00 and $3,838.33 in the past 24 hours.Ether Spot ETF products in the U.S. saw inflows of $84 million on Friday versus inflows of $429 million a day earlier.Bitcoin's share of the crypto market has fallen to 54.53 percent. Ether now commands 13.02 percent of the overall crypto market.3rd ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 5.3 percent overnight and 0.7 percent in the past week to trade at $2.42. The cryptocurrency is currently trading around 37 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 3.4 percent overnight, restricting weekly gains to 1.3 percent. SOL is currently trading at $228.96, around 13 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 1.8 percent overnight at its current trading price of $728.38. BNB is currently trading 8 percent below the all-time high.7th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 4.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.4407. DOGE is trading 40 percent below the previous peak.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) erased 6.4 percent overnight to trade at $1.13. ADA is currently trading 64 percent below the record high till date.10th ranked TRON (TRX) lost 4.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.3014. TROX has gained 45 percent in the past week. The trading price is 32 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.20th ranked Pepe (PEPE), 24th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and 60th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) are the only cryptocurrencies among the top 100 to trade with overnight gains in excess of a percent. PEPE has rallied 2.9 percent followed by LEO that has gained 1.9 percent. FLOKI has also added 1 percent in the past 24 hours.93rd ranked Curve DAO Token (CRV), 99th ranked Popcat (POPCAT) and 21st ranked Uniswap (UNI) have all slipped more than 11 percent in the past 24 hours.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX