ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) on Monday announced that the company has received a contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as part of the High Operational Temperature Sensors program.Under the $12 million contract, the aerospace company will build a new pressure sensor module, which will be able to operate with high performance at 800°C or 1,472°F.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,199.50 pence, down 2.44 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX