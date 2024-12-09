Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025
09.12.2024 17:14 Uhr
Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Delivering Food and Hope to Families in Indianapolis

Finanznachrichten News

Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum's Transportation and Rail Health and Safety department, alongside local fleet operations and corporate medical services, volunteered at Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis to help families facing food insecurity.

  • A team of 14 volunteers distributed food to over 1,200 households during a volunteer day in September; more than 400 Marathon employees have donated 1,119 hours since 2012.

  • Gleaners Food Bank provides food to local communities and smaller distribution organizations, helping families during challenging times, especially amid economic hardships.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / During a team meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, in September, Marathon Petroleum's Transportation and Rail (T&R) Health and Safety department, along with team members from the local fleet operations, environmental and corporate medical services department, volunteered to distribute food at Gleaners Food Bank. The organization is focused on getting food to families experiencing difficult times.

(L to R) Employee volunteers Luis Flores, Macario Perez, Sherree Daugherty, Rachael Pearman, Don Pratt, Paul Okeke, Carlos Jaime, Jennifer Johnson, Jason Tansey, Kris Napier, Genaro Juarez, David Pittman, Nathaniel Earl and Scott Thorn. They volunteered to distribute food at Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis, Illinois.

"Organizations like Gleaners help working families with children who are going through temporary hardship due to unexpected expenses and gives the ability to supplement their groceries," said Paul Okeke, a Marathon Personal Safety Professional for T&R. "It means that the children and grandparents don't have to go without. Volunteering at Gleaners has always been a humbling and rewarding experience for me."

A group of 14 Marathon volunteers helped distribute food to more than 1,200 households in just over four hours. Since the organization started in 2012, more than 400 Marathon volunteers have donated a combined 1,119 hours of service to Gleaners within Indiana.

"Amid soaring inflation rates and other challenges, I know that small acts of service like this within the community can make a lasting difference in many households," said Okeke. "The impact not only feeds a family but most importantly gives hope to many families."

Gleaners Food Bank distributes food to the surrounding counties and also helps provide food to smaller distribution organizations that don't have the resources to procure the supplies that a larger organization like Gleaners can.

"Interacting with the public and providing much needed support was a very rewarding experience," said Don Pratt, Health and Safety Manager for T&R. "I look forward to the next opportunity to serve the communities in which we operate in ways like what we did with the food bank."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
