Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 December 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated a) Name Sameer Vuyyuru 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief AI & Product Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share awards (Buy-out share awards A and B) over Capita ordinary shares to compensate Sameer Vuyyuru for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer. The awards will ordinarily be forfeit in the event of cessation employment prior to the vesting date. New issue and treasury shares cannot be used in connection with Award B. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Vesting date £Nil 3,291,400 5 April 2025 Award A £Nil 427,548 5 April 2025 Award B d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 3,718,948 £Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

