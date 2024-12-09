Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
9 December 2024
Capita plc ("the Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Sameer Vuyyuru
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief AI & Product Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share awards (Buy-out share awards A and B) over Capita ordinary shares to compensate Sameer Vuyyuru for the forfeiture of incentive arrangements held with his previous employer. The awards will ordinarily be forfeit in the event of cessation employment prior to the vesting date. New issue and treasury shares cannot be used in connection with Award B.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,718,948
£Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
6 December 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
Notes to editors:
Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com