Dow Inc.: Four Dow Leaders Recognized on 2024 Outstanding Role Model Lists

Dow leaders highlighted for their significant contributions to advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within and outside of the workplace

Dow (NYSE:Dow) announced that four of its leaders have been recognized in the 2024 Outstanding Role Model Lists supported by YouTube. This recognition is an indication of the Company's culture where leading with inclusion enables Dow to create innovative solutions for our customers and deliver long-term business growth and success.

Compiled by INvolve, a global network that celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ executives and allies, the lists acknowledge the impactful contributions of the four Dow leaders to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion.

"Inclusion has been embedded in our culture for decades to ensure that we are unlocking the full potential of our teams and attracting the best and brightest talent. These colleagues are courageous and authentic leaders," said Dr. Alveda J. Williams, chief inclusion officer at Dow. "Their work to advance inclusion sets a great example and helps Dow adapt, innovate, and stay competitive in today's global market. Congratulations to all our Outstanding honorees."

Outstanding Executives Role Model List

Javier Constante, former President, Latin America

Javier Constante is the former president of Dow Latin America and will retire in December 2024. He is keenly aware of the responsibility he has as an influential LGBTQ+ Executive and uses his position to advocate for others and focuses his attention on challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Javier has been an active member of Dow's President Inclusion Council and has championed inclusion, diversity and equity as a key part of Dow's Latin American strategy. Externally, Javier serves on the board of the Brazilian organization, "Forum de Empresas e Direitos LGBT" and is currently leading a public policy initiative to ensure a better and more inclusive environment across Brazil. In February 2023, he was appointed a board member of Out & Equal Organization. In July 2023, Javier hosted the "6th LGBTI Political Leaders Conference of the Americas and the Caribbean" in collaboration with the Victory Institute, in Mexico City.

Outstanding Advocates Role Model List

Amy Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, #4

Amy Wilson is the general counsel and corporate secretary at Dow. She is also the Executive Sponsor of GLAD, Dow's LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group. As a strong advocate for inclusion, diversity, and equity, she has hosted numerous sessions and events highlighting topics relevant to LGBTQ+ inclusion over the years, including joining a discussion panel at Dow's 2023 LEAD conference to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization. Amy has been a key driver in diversifying and refreshing Dow's Board of Directors, emphasizing diverse experiences and backgrounds. Outside of Dow, Amy is a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, which is striving to build a more equitable and diverse legal profession. Amy has been named an Ally or Advocate Role Model by Outstanding for five consecutive years.

Outstanding Future Leaders Role Model List

Elizabeth Firestone, Associate Research Scientist, #9

Elizabeth Firestone is an associate research scientist at Dow, where she launched the LGBTQ+ Leadership Series in 2022, attracting more than 200 participants quarterly. She co-led the development of Dow's U.S. LGBTQ+ Benefits Guide, launched in 2023. She identified gaps in benefits for transgender and nonbinary employees, advocating for a new plan design to be implemented in January 2024, which aligns with SOC-8 guidance. As a steering committee member with OutLeadership, Elizabeth helped launch the inaugural Trans and Nonbinary Leadership Summit in 2024 and facilitated Dow's support for major pro-LGBTQ+ initiatives. Named a Diverse Leaders Fellow by Out and Equal in 2022. She also volunteers at the Attic Youth Center, providing meals to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth, and has mentored students through Out 4 Undergrad. Elizabeth's advocacy focuses on inclusivity, emphasizing the intersections of LGBTQ+ identity with (dis)ability and socio-economic status, helping to increase accessibility within her field.

Erica Everett, Global Autonomous Vehicles Platform Leader

Erica Everett is the Global Autonomous Vehicle Platform leader at Dow and an influential advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. As the global chair of Dow's LGBTQ+ and ally Employee Resource Group (ERG), GLAD, she oversees a network of more than 6,500 participants worldwide. Under her leadership, GLAD has revitalized its strategy and vision, aligning it with Dow's ambition and business objectives while positioning the ERG for future growth. Erica works at the intersection of inclusion and innovation, driving high-level collaborations with customers and partners to accelerate positive change. Through sharing her own coming out story and journey as an out working mother, she inspires others. Erica has successfully advocated for LBGTQ+ inclusive fertility and parental benefits at Dow, leading to updated policies that have a tangible impact on employees and their families. Her authentic leadership continues to inspire and foster a more inclusive workplace and world.

Dow leader inducted into INvolve's Hall of Fame in 2024

In August 2024, Louis A. Vega, the president of Dow North America and vice president of Government Affairs and Advocacy at Dow, was inducted into the INvolve Hall of Fame for his ongoing work to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion within the workplace and around the world.

Louis serves as executive advisor to GLAD, Dow's Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. He is also an active member of councils within the company that advance inclusion across Dow's global workforce. Outside of the office, Louis has served as a board member of various nonprofit organizations, like the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute and Athlete Ally.

In this honor, Louis joined Dow chair and CEO, Jim Fitterling, who was inducted to the INvolve Hall of Fame in 2020.

