REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $3.151 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $2.503 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.21 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $14.059 billion from $12.941 billion last year.Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q2): $3.151 Bln. vs. $2.503 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $14.059 Bln vs. $12.941 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX