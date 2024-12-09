CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.35 percent.Australia also will see November results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in October, their scores were +5 and +7, respectively.China will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were down 2.3 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 12.7 percent for a trade surplus of $95.72 billion.Indonesia will provide October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up 4.8 percent on year.Malaysia will see October numbers for industrial production; in September, production was up 2.3 percent on year.Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Wednesday.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX