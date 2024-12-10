TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.2 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - standing at 1,255.0 trillion yen.That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous two months.The M3 money stock rose an annual 0.7 percent for the third straight month, coming in at 1,605.7 trillion yen.The L money stock rose 3.2 percent on year to 2,184.6 trillion yen, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX