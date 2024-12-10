BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew at a slower pace and imports posted an unexpected decline in November, official data revealed Tuesday.Exports grew 6.7 percent annually in November, which was weaker than the 12.7 percent increase posted in October, figures from the customs office showed. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 8.5 percent.At the same time, imports decreased 3.9 percent from a year ago compared to the 2.3 percent fall in October. Imports were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of $97.44 billion in November. This was up from $95.27 billion in the previous month and the expected level of $94.0 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX