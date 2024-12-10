WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), or onsemi, announced late Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor or SiC JFET technology business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) for $115 million in cash. With the purchase, the company aims to enhance its power portfolio for AI Data Centers.The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.The acquisition will complement onsemi's extensive EliteSiC power portfolio and enable it to address the need for high energy efficiency and power density in the AC-DC stage in power supply units for AI data centers.The move is also expected to accelerate onsemi's readiness for emerging markets such as EV battery disconnects and solid-state circuit breakers or SSCBs.According to the firm, SiC JFETs offer the lowest on-resistance per chip area, using less than half of any other technology, and also allow for the use of typical off-the-shelf drivers, which have been deployed with silicon-based transistors.These benefits would result in faster development, reduced energy consumption and lower system costs, providing significant value to power supply designers and data center operators, the company noted.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX