UniLaSalle becomes the 25 th member of Dassault Systèmes' global network of centers providing experiential, lifelong learning with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

UniLaSalle's new digital innovation space, Apex, is the first center to combine education and research in life sciences, earth sciences, manufacturing, and environmental engineering together with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Equipped with cutting-edge tools such as a virtual reality room, a 3D prototyping workshop and a video studio, this living laboratory fosters interaction, collaboration and creativity

Students will benefit from expertise and technologies for sustainable innovation to focus on projects including ecological transition, ecosystem conservation and biomimicry

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and UniLaSalle, an engineering university in France focused on life, digital, energy and veterinary sciences, today announced that UniLaSalle has become the 25th member of the 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence global program, which provides experiential, lifelong learning with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industry.

The announcement was made today during the inauguration of Apex UniLaSalle, UniLaSalle's new digital innovation center in Beauvais, France, in the presence of Bernard Charlès, Chairman of Dassault Systèmes, Sébastien Windsor, President of UniLaSalle, Caroline Cayeux, President of the municipality of Beauvais, Manoëlle Martin, Vice President of the Hauts de France region, and Jean-Marie Caillaud, Prefect of the French department of Oise. The center was a winner of the call for projects of France's digital innovation training plan, "DEFFINUM."

With this label, UniLaSalle's Apex becomes the first center to offer education and research in life sciences, earth sciences, manufacturing, and environmental engineering combined with expertise in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Students will benefit from the latest advances in the virtual technologies that industry uses to create sustainable innovations, reinforcing the university's leading role in training and applied research. Engineering projects focusing on major challenges in ecological transition, ecosystem conservation, biomimicry and other areas will empower students to become highly engaged experts for building a more sustainable future.

"UniLaSalle combines a variety of research and learning programs in agriculture, agro-machinery, manufacturing engineering, geology and environmental sciences. Thanks to Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we can model virtual twins based on scientific principles, analyze them, anticipate their behavior and interactions, and collaborate around them on the cloud across our four campuses as well as with our international partners. Being recognized as a 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence demonstrates our joint dedication to offer students new opportunities to create, learn, explore and innovate," said Philippe Choquet, General Manager, UniLaSalle.

UniLaSalle's 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence label builds upon its decade of collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, founded in a shared vision for innovation and for transforming higher education. Their joint exploration of new fields of application for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has enabled student-led research and findings much of them focused on how nature can inspire new engineering and manufacturing technologies that have been transformed into new learning opportunities.

"UniLaSalle and Dassault Systèmes share the same passion for sustainable innovation. Today we are celebrating our decade-long partnership. Over these 10 years, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been instrumental in fostering innovation at UniLaSalle from modeling geological layers and lava crystals to collaborating on projects in biomimetics. We are therefore excited to launch a new ambition with the Apex center, which will allow students from all disciplines within the school to imagine and create new experiences for a more sustainable world," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing and Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes.

Social media:

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About UniLaSalle

UniLaSalle is a Polytechnic Institute of more than 4,200 students across 4 campuses (Amiens, Beauvais, Rennes, Rouen) resulting from the merger of five engineering schools and the creation of a veterinary school. At the heart of the challenges of transition, it is shaping a new generation of Grande École that unites Life, Earth, Environmental and Energy Sciences with Industrial Sciences and digital technologies. A member of the worldwide La Salle Universities network, UniLaSalle has been pursuing its educational project for 170 years: to reveal the potential of each individual. It is based on a relationship of trust and a rich student experience, founded on a collective pedagogy that encourages action for the common good. Through its research serving companies, sectors and regions, and through its training courses, UniLaSalle is committed to building a more humane, fairer and more sustainable world. Tomorrow starts HERE. For more information: www.unilasalle.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209009220/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

Japan

Reina YAMAGUCHI

reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com

+81 90 9325 2545

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

UniLaSalle Press Contact

Cécile CHANTRELLE

Institutional communications manager

+33 (0)3 44 06 38 36 + 33 (0)6 86 06 28 80

Cecile.chantrelle@unilasalle.fr