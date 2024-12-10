BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK), a German remote-working software firm, is nearing a deal to buy software firm 1E from Carlyle Group Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.TeamViewer is likely to pay more than $700 million for 1E, which has offices in London and Austin.The companies are in advanced talks, and a deal is expected to be announced this week, the report said. If successful, the deal would be the German company's largest-ever acquisition.It is expected that a combination would pair 1E's automated remediation software that detects IT issues with TeamViewer's remote-work software. This would allow users to get support quickly when problems arise.In 2021, Carlyle acquired a majority stake in 1E, while the company's founder, Sumir Karayi, retained a significant minority stake. 1E provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation to fix issues at more than 500 organizations in 42 countries.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX