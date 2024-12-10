Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Support Team for California And New Jersey Electric Vehicle Applications

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced Envirotech's support team for California and New Jersey electric vehicle applications. The company has assembled a working group of employees to assist customers submitting voucher applications for California Air Resources Board ("CARB") funding as well as for New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") funding.

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, explained the company's action: "Envirotech has assembled a working team of employees to assist customers with their applications for CARB funding and NJ ZIP funding. By assisting customer with their applications, Envirotech continues to lower the hurdle for business owners to successfully transition from hydrocarbon-fueled vehicles to electric vehicles."

To facilitate the transition of California's businesses from fossil fuel powered commercial vehicles to electric vehicles, and to support small fleets and individual owner operators in accessing zero-emission vehicles, CARB established the Hybrid And Zero-Emission Truck And Bus Voucher Incentive Program ("HVIP"). Innovative Small E-Fleet ("ISEF") is a set aside within the HVIP program.

NJ ZIP is a $90M million voucher pilot launched by New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") for Medium and Heavy Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles. This pilot is funded by Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") proceeds allocated to NJEDA for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state. The program will provide vouchers with base values ranging between $20,000 to $175,000.

The goal of the program is to accelerate the adoption and use of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles within New Jersey; to reduce emissions within the state; and to continue to allow NJEDA to determine and stimulate market-readiness, assess effectiveness of funding levels and program design, and test methodologies for measuring economic impact of such adoption. The pilot is being used as a vehicle to support the growth of the NJ zero-emission vehicle ecosystem, with accelerated adoption of zero-emission vehicles being the first step to attracting more jobs and investment, as other zero-emission vehicle programs and regulations roll out across multiple state agencies.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering in California or New Jersey, and what vouchers may be available to them from the California Air Resources Board or the New Jersey Economic Development Authority should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

