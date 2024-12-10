The SolarEdge Home Battery 'USA Edition' has a storage capacity of 9. 7kWh and is designed to quality for domestic content bonus. From pv magazine USA The SolarEdge Home Battery is a DC-coupled, lithium-ion backup solution that stores up to 9. 7 kWh with an estimated 94. 5% roundtrip efficiency, according to SolarEdge. Made in the United States, the company reports that it is designed to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. The battery, which is UL 9540A compliant, requires a connection with the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter and the SolarEdge Home Backup ...

