Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
10.12.24
09:29 Uhr
4,189 Euro
+0,119
+2,92 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1914,19109:46
4,1914,19209:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2024 08:10 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia extends long-term partnership with Iliad Group

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Nokia extends long-term partnership with Iliad Group

·New agreement sees companies extend long-term partnership for deploying mobile networks in France and Italy which began in 2010.
·Deal supports iIiad Group's mobile network and core solutions in France and Italy.

10th December 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has signed a new multi-year contract extension with iIiad Group (iIiad) to support the operator's 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks across France and Italy. The deal, which also includes the operator's footprint on the French Caribbean and Indian Ocean Islands, will see the continuation of both companies' long-standing strategic partnership which began in 2010.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply solutions from its market-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, Remote Radio Head products and Core solutions. Nokia's cloud-native 4G/5G Core and IMS Voice Core will enable iliad to quickly and securely deploy new network services without limitations in multi-cloud environments at scale.

Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer at iliad Group, said: "We strive to give our customers the best possible connectivity experiences across all our markets and territories. Our 14-year partnership with Nokia has been fundamental to building our mobile networks."

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "This multi-year contract extension is a great step in Nokia's long-term strategic partnership with iliad Group, one of the largest telecom operators in Europe. It is built on strong foundations and a shared commitment to build high-performing, sustainable networks. We have been with iIiad Group every step of the way since 2010 and look forward to continuing this journey with them into the future."

Resources:
Webpage: Nokia 5G (https://www.nokia.com/networks/5g/)
Webpage: AirScale Radio Access (https://www.nokia.com/networks/mobile-networks/airscale-radio-access/)
Webpage: Nokia partners with IIiad Group to roll out 5G in France and Italy (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2020/02/14/nokia-partners-with-iiiad-group-to-roll-out-5g-in-france-and-italy/)
Webpage: Nokia 5G Core (https://www.nokia.com/networks/core/5g-core/)

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com (mailto:Press.Services@nokia.com)

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia/) X (https://twitter.com/nokia) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nokia/) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/nokia)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.