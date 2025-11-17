

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), Monday announced that the company has been awarded a new deal by Telecom Italia to expand and modernize the coverage and capacity of its 5G network.



The three-year deal would support Telecom Italia's ambitions to tackle the digital divide and digitize enterprises by delivering fast broadband connections in smaller towns and rural areas.



Additionally, the telecom company will supply its latest generation of Habrok 32 Massive MIMO radios and its Pandion portfolio of FDD multi-band remote radio heads for comprehensive coverage across multiple deployment scenarios.



Nokia will also extend the deployment of its AI-powered MantaRay SON solution to more areas, the company added.



In the pre-market hours, NOK is trading at $6.72, down 0.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



