PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from Germany is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data for November. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in October. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimates.In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes consumer prices for November. Industrial production and unemployment figures from Turkey are also due at 2.00 am ET.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases consumer price data for November.At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Austria are due.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is slated to release industrial output figures for October. Economists forecast industrial production to fall 0.1 percent on a monthly basis after a 0.4 percent drop posted in September.