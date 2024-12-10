WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc said it expects full year 2024 earnings per share to be broadly in line with analyst consensus. The Group expects 2024 closing net cash to be in line with analyst consensus. Full year capital expenditure is projected to be around 600 million pounds.Centrica also announced a 300 million pounds extension to existing share buyback programme. The extension, once completed, will mean the company has repurchased 1.5 billion pounds of its ordinary shares since November 2022, representing approximately 20% of the issued share capital.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX