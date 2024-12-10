LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc said its Board has concluded that moving to a US primary listing, while retaining a UK listing in the International Companies segment, is in the best interests of the business and its stakeholders. Over the coming weeks, the Board will discuss this proposal with shareholders before putting forward a formal resolution for approval for a move to a US primary listing at a general meeting in due course. The Board expects that the necessary steps would be implemented over the next 12-18 months.Ashtead stated that it is substantially a US business, reporting in US dollars, with almost all the Group's operating profit derived from North America, which is also the core growth market for the business.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX