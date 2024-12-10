Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Operations software used to create Digital Twins that enable AI solutions, has extended its relationship with Vation Ventures ("Vation") to drive targeted channel and new customer growth in North America. Via the Company's purchase of Vation's Channels-as-a-Service offering, the service addresses the intended growth and outcomes as discussed by Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI, during his recent Corporate Update and video on October 26th, 2024.

Channels-as-a-Service includes a Discovery Workshop to kick off the 12-month engagement, Channel Builder to further best practices, Technology Marketing and Presentation Consulting, a Channel Marketing Assessment, and most importantly to achieving growth, New Channel and Customer Introductions to strengthen the Company's pipeline and delivery of growth revenues. The two companies' existing referral partner relationship continues.

"We selected Vation for the depth and diversity of their programs that will enhance and fill coverage gaps we need to match the market's growing interest in Digital Twins," remarked Jacques Jarman, edgeTI's Chief Growth Officer (CGO). "Key to our success, Vation's help in managing growing demand through channels and improving our scale to address customer challenges regarding their data use and its provenance, both of which are needed to adopt AI safely and successfully and resolved through our platform edgeCore."

The Channels-as-a-Service program features measurable outcomes by quarter and annually that are sized to edgeTI's specific need and capacity.

The program also facilitates more participation in Vation events, such as Solution Provider Innovation Briefings and Innovation Advisory Council sessions. Vation's events bring together leaders from the tech industry, venture capital, and innovation sectors as they focus on key areas like artificial intelligence, data strategy, security management, and tech infrastructure modernization. With keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities, the summit aims to foster collaboration and showcase emerging technologies while providing a platform for meaningful connections and business growth.

About Vation Ventures

Vation Ventures is a global innovation consulting firm that helps companies identify, engage with, and adopt emerging technologies to drive digital transformation and business growth. Vation Ventures provides a comprehensive suite of services, including a research platform that facilitates rapid sourcing of leading technologies, a research department that provides unparalleled insights, custom-tailored innovation and go-to-market consulting services, and an extensive global network of CXOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs.

Website: https://www.vationventures.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vation-ventures

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com/2024-corporate-update/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233128

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.