Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) (the "Company", "edgeTI") is pleased to announce today its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to 2,659,184 of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, being approximately 5% of the Company's currently outstanding subordinate voting shares and approximately 7.26% of 36,628,834 which represents the Company's Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Bid will commence on June 6, 2025, and will terminate on June 5, 2026, or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or at the option of the Company. Ventum Financial Corp. of Calgary, Alberta will conduct the Bid on behalf of the Company.

The Bid will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange. The price which the Company will pay for any subordinate voting shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of such subordinate voting shares on the Exchange at the time of such purchase. The purchase of the subordinate voting shares under the Bid is being funded from existing working capital.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company will include a summary of the Bid in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in respect of its next meeting of shareholders.

The Company believes that purchases of its subordinate voting shares pursuant to the Bid may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that the Company believes that its subordinate voting shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on the Company's business prospects, growth and financial position, the Company may purchase subordinate voting shares pursuant to the Bid.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the statement that the Company will complete the purchases of the subordinate voting shares pursuant to the Bid and that the purchases made pursuant to the Bid are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold subordinate voting shares are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to complete the purchases of the subordinate voting shares pursuant to the Bid and that the purchases made pursuant to the Bid will benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company will not be able to complete the purchases of the subordinate voting shares pursuant to the Bid and that the purchases made pursuant to the Bid will not benefit all persons who continue to hold subordinate voting shares. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

