LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) reported that its loss after taxation for twelve-month period ended 30 September 2024 widened to 25.1 million pounds from 15.4 million pounds in the prior year. Loss per basic share was 8.1 pence compared to a loss of 5.0 pence per share in the previous year.Adjusted earnings per basic share climbed to 5.2 pence from 0.6 pence in the prior year.Annual revenues grew to 329.2 million pounds from 323.8 million pounds in the prior year.The company said its board proposed a final dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share. This is equivalent to the interim dividend previously paid albeit for the final 4-month period ending 30 September 2024.The final dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share, which, together with the interim dividends of 3.15 pence and 1.5 pence per ordinary share paid on 4 October 2024 and 15 March 2024 respectively, makes a total dividend of 6.15 pence for the period ended 30 September 2024.The final dividend will be paid on 4 April 2025, subject to approval at the AGM on 28 January 2025, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 February 2025. The ex-dividend date is 20 February 2025.The Group said it has recently seen a lengthening of sales cycles, in particular across the Cyber business, compared to second-half to May 2024 and also the four-month period to September 2024. In spite of this, the company expects to deliver profitable growth across both businesses in the current financial year to 30 September 2025, with flat to low single digit revenue growth and modest Group Adjusted EBITDA gains (after adjustment for the non-core disposals and share-based payments) and remains confident in delivering the Group's medium-term financial goals.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX