LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a UK-based electronics business, said Tuesday that it has appointed Mark Fryer as Interim Chief Financial Officer and executive director, effective 6 January 2025. The company also said no further information has been revealed.Mark Fryer is a qualified accountant and an experienced Chief Financial Officer. He has also worked as a director at Augean Limited (formerly Augean plc), Franchise Brands plc, and Anexo Group plc.Monday, DIA.L had closed 4.50 cents or 4.48% higher at $105 on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX