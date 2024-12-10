LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 437.05 million pounds for the first half, higher than 333.07 million pounds in the same period a year ago, primarily helped by higher gains on investments.Net profit increased to 435.74 million pounds or 36.43p per share from 332.15 million pounds or 26.63p per share last year.Total income grew to 453.91 million pounds from 346.76 million pounds in the previous year.Investment income increased to 10.75 million pounds from 7.34 million pounds last year, while gains on investments rose to 439.41 million pounds from 341.14 million pounds.Net assets as on October 31, 2024 was 4.179 billion pounds or 352.15p per share, higher than 3.805 billion pounds or 315.41p per share as on April 30, 2024.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX